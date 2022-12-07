Olivia Wilde Freed the Nipple Again in This Daring & Sheer Black Gown for the People’s Choice Awards

Olivia Wilde just rocked her most daring dress, proving to everyone that she’s single, ready to mingle, and thriving.

On Dec 6., stars from all over came in must-see looks for this year’s People’s Choice Award’s blue carpet, including Wilde — and no one could take their eyes off of her. Not only did she take home an award for her film Don’t Worry Darling, which won Drama Movie of 2022, but she instantly hit the top of everyone’s best-dressed list.

See the photos below:

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The Don’t Worry Darling director turned heads in this black, sheer lace gown from Christian Dior’s new collection. The boudoiur-esuqe gothic gown accentuated her killer curves and laid on top of her high-waisted black bottoms. As you can see in the gown, she was styled by Karla Welch (and stylist in training Jamie Spradley); her breasts were for all to see, further showing her stance on supporting the #FreetheNipple movement. As for accessories, Wilde kept it simple with a chunky black, gold-accented belt.

For Wilde’s makeup, her makeup artist Sarah Tanno kept her eyes dark, with smoked-out black liner, and kept the rest of her face more neutral. And her hair was styled into waves by Lona Maria Vigi.

Earlier this year, she wowed everyone with another sheer gown for the Academy Museum Gala and her gorgeous Elle’s Women In Hollywood issue, where she rocked heart-shaped pasties and a curve-hugging ensemble. Related story All Eyes Were on Catherine Zeta-Jones in This Mesmerizing Purple Sequin Catsuit With a Head-Turning Neckline

In a previous interview with Vogue, Wilde talked about her longtime support of the #FreetheNipple movement, saying, “It’s culturally specific because obviously in other countries there’s less of a fear of the nipple. I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don’t allow the stigmatization of women’s bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself. If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect. It has an effect on how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who proudly freed the nipple.

