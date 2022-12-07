Paris Hilton Reveals She’s Got Another Hit Song Coming Almost 17 Years After ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton has been “underestimated” for much of her career, but that thought stops here. The 41-year-old reality star is ready to deliver something major to her fans, who appreciate the incredible bop she put out in 2006, “Stars Are Blind.”

The Billboard Top 20 hit came from her self-titled debut album, and it was the song of the moment. Now, she’s teasing a follow-up banger that she described to SheKnows at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday as “a very, very iconic song” that “is launching at the beginning of the year.” We pressed her for more details about the long overdue single, but we will have to wait. “You’ll see… it’s iconic,” Hilton promises SheKnows.

The Simple Life star is relishing in her comeback because it’s been a long journey to get to a place of strength and empowerment. After releasing the documentary, This Is Paris, in 2020 about her the alleged abuse she suffered at Provo Canyon School in Utah, Hilton is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. “It is so empowering to use your voice and help make an impact and a difference… and turning your pain into a purpose,” she explains. “I’ve never felt happier or more fulfilled in life — know what you want in life and just speak up about it.”

After feeling “misunderstood” for so long, she’s been able to let go of some of the trauma she suffered as a teen — and it’s allowed the public to reframe the narrative the followed Hilton when she first hit the spotlight. She has come a long way from her socialite days. “I feel like now after I told my story, people understand me and tell me, ‘You’re so brave, you’re such a warrior,'” she sums up. “That just makes me really proud because I know the little girl in me would be so proud of the woman I have become.”

