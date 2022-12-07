Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Her Silence Following Her Father Todd Chrisley’s Fraud Sentencing 

If you’ve been following the crime news cycle, chances are you’ve heard that reality star Todd Chrisley, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax crimes. In late Nov 2022, the two were sentenced, with Todd getting a hefty 12 years after being found guilty of federal fraud charges, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. While the family is under the microscope, his eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley has broken her silence.

In her first official statement for HollywoodLife, Lindsie said, “I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our [Coffee Convos podcast] listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family. I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements.”

She added, “The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month. I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here.”

Lindsie added more, saying on Dec 7, “I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me.”

Despite Lindsie and her father being estranged the past few years, the two ended up reconciling recently. While many speculate that they reconciled due to the trial, but Lindsie refuted those claims on a July episode of her The Southern Tea podcast. “I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever. Nothing like that ever transpired.”

Todd shares Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 31, with his ex-wife Terry. Todd and Julie also have children named Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16.

