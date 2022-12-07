Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Queen Elizabeth II Gave Camilla Her Blessing for Her First-ever Magazine Cover as Queen Consort

Queen Consort Camilla has done countless public appearances as a royal, especially since she received her new title. On Dec. 6, however, she unlocked a new way to spread the work the royals do: appearing in her first-ever magazine cover as Queen Consort. In fact, the new Queen graced a special issue cover, the 100th anniversary issue of Good Housekeeping.

In a condensed version of her print interview, the outlet shared that the late Queen Elizabeth II gave Camilla her blessing to grace the cover, which will serve as the magazine’s Christmas and 2023 New Year edition. The special blessing from her mother-in-law was given as a way “to mark her Platinum Jubilee year.”

In addition to Camilla’s interview, five other royals were featured in the issue including Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, Anne, The Princess Royal, Birgitte, The Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.

On the cover, Camilla is seen wearing a bright red dress with a unique ballerina brooch on her left shoulder. The royal is also seen in her signature blonde hairstyle as she’s surrounded by shiny gold lettering.

In her interview with the outlet, Camilla talked about her work with SafeLives, a domestic abuse charity that she has worked closely with through the years. “[SafeLives] makes all the difference in the world to more than 75,000 adults and 95,000 children each year,” Camilla shared.

“The work of SafeLives is extremely close to my heart because I have had the privilege of meeting so many women – and men – who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear,” she continued. The royal also added that among those stories, many of them still “haunt” her. She added, “Their experiences are always deeply harrowing, but their strength as they overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles is inspiring.”

Camilla’s previously appeared on the cover for U.K. magazine Country Life, and was photographed by none other than Kate Middleton! Still, this marks Camilla’s first magazine cover Stateside (and her first as Queen Consort!), so it’s a pretty big deal.

