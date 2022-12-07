Meghan Markle Gave a Nod to Princess Diana as She Accepted the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award With Prince Harry

Regardless of the many feuds and strained relationships, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still keeping one royal member, the late Princess Diana, always in their thoughts. On Tuesday night, Dec 6, the couple attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City where Markle wore a special piece of jewelry to remember her late mother-in-law.

At the event, the Archetypes podcast host wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves, black accessories and a large, emerald-cut, aquamarine ring that once belonged to Diana, Today reported. Prior to its New York appearance, Markle had worn the ring once before: on her second wedding look back in 2018.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in Midtown on Dec 06, 2022. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

Alongside his wife, Harry wore a classic black suit and black tie. Talk about a royal fashion moment!

The parents of two made an appearance at the event as they were honored with the Ripple of Hope Award for their work in racial justice, mental health and social impact through their Archewell Foundation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Other honorees of the night included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his incredible leadership in the Russian invasion, late NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell, Siris Capital co-founder Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky. Looks like the night was star-studded, both in-person and in memory.