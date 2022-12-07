Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Meghan Markle Gave a Nod to Princess Diana as She Accepted the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Plus Icon
Meghan Markle Gotham/GC Images
Meghan Markle Nods to Princess Diana at 2022 Ripple of Hope Award
11 Times Meghan Markle Perfectly Recreated a Princess Diana Outfit 11 Images

Regardless of the many feuds and strained relationships, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still keeping one royal member, the late Princess Diana, always in their thoughts. On Tuesday night, Dec 6, the couple attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City where Markle wore a special piece of jewelry to remember her late mother-in-law.

At the event, the Archetypes podcast host wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves, black accessories and a large, emerald-cut, aquamarine ring that once belonged to Diana, Today reported. Prior to its New York appearance, Markle had worn the ring once before: on her second wedding look back in 2018.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in Midtown on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in Midtown on Dec 06, 2022. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

Alongside his wife, Harry wore a classic black suit and black tie. Talk about a royal fashion moment!

The parents of two made an appearance at the event as they were honored with the Ripple of Hope Award for their work in racial justice, mental health and social impact through their Archewell Foundation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Other honorees of the night included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his incredible leadership in the Russian invasion, late NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell, Siris Capital co-founder Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Invenergy CEO Michael Polsky. Looks like the night was star-studded, both in-person and in memory.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal. 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad