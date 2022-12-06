Jennifer Lopez Is Glowing From Head to Toe As She Shows Off Her Killer Curves in Hot Pink Workout Set

Jennifer Lopez is undeniably one of Hollywood’s most fashionable women. From the beginning of her career to now, the singer and actress constantly wows us with her cute ensembles, whether she’s dressed up on the carpet or relaxing at home. In a new video partnering with Body Armor Sports Water on Instagram, Lopez stunned us yet again with some figure-hugging workout sets.

In the first few shots, the “On the Floor” singer is seen working out in a two-piece hot pink set of a sports bra and tight shorts. With this first look, Lopez is seen rocking a tight bun and effortlessly glowy makeup.

“Today I want to talk about evolving, about breaking out of whatever box you are put in because I know that I’m more than just one thing and I refuse to stay in my lane,” she said in the voiceover.

In another look, Lopez is seen singing and dancing in rehearsal wearing a white sports bra and black baggy sweatpants. To accessorize the look, she paired it with large golden hoops and her hair loose to add to the performance.

“So just remember that, what are you more than?” she continued. “You can be it all, you know. You can be anything you want.”

The ad also included a couple other frames and looks, including her in a cream-colored turtleneck shirt and orange-hued oversized sunglasses as she hopped into a car.

Even though the video is short, Lopez impressed us once again with her effortless style. And, considering her recent marriage, the announcement of her new album and her seemingly perfect blended new family, it looks like her fashion statements aren’t the only impressive thing about her recently. 2022 really was Lopez’s year!

