Fans of The Office are Getting Heated Over Mindy Kaling’s Claim That Most Characters Would Be ‘Canceled’ in 2022

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a decade since The Office wrapped up, but in that time, society has changed. Things that might have been funny when the show first aired, aren’t so humorous now — and Mindy Kaling agrees with this assessment.

As a writer on the show, she was responsible for some of the dialogue and episodes that millions of fans have watched repeatedly over the years. In 2022, Kaling believes the “show is so inappropriate now.” She explained to Good Morning America why she stands firmly with this sentiment. “Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now,” Kaling shared. “I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

Her beloved character Kelly Kapoor would probably have a hard time in 2022, too. “I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now,” Kaling added. While she feels that way as a member of the cast and crew, The Office fans have some heated comments in response because they wholeheartedly disagree.

One user noted, “it airs daily on comedy central for like 6 straight hours.” Another account thinks that Michael Scott, but not the others, might be in trouble, “Outside of the “Diversity Day” episode, I can’t think of anything that wouldn’t be relevant even in today’s political climate. Though maybe it’d be considered unrealistic that Michael Scott hasn’t been fired or sued by anyone.” One Twitter user remarked that we’ve heard this story before from Steve Carrell and creator Ricky Gervais, “Is it a rule that someone from the show has to say this every couple of years?”

The Office will remain popular no matter how people feel about some of the comedy, but times have changed and the answer isn’t so black and white. Fans are allowed to love a show while acknowledging that the dialogue and storyline might be written differently in 2022. (Friends and Sex and the City are also great examples of this.) However, if you are looking for an Office reboot, Kaling’s sentiments probably prevail — the answer is not likely.