Katie Lee Biegel

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s Split Was Reportedly Triggered By Those Florence Pugh Fighting Rumors

Kristyn Burtt
People are still talking about Harry Styles’ breakup with Olivia Wilde even though they are both focusing only on their work at this time. It seems that the negative press that took over the headlines as the couple was promoting Don’t Worry Darling took its toll.

A source close to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer described Styles to the New York Daily News as a “very positive, chilled-out person” and the “constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts.” They added, “It kind of took the air out of their romance.” It’s bad enough that everyone was pitting two women against each other, which drove the narrative through much of the film’s press tour — it also overshadowed the work of a female director.

There may also be more to the story behind Styles and Wilde’s split, though — the age gap. The couple was at two very different stages of their lives. Wilde is already a mom of two, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, from her relationship with Jason Sudeikis, and Styles was “not ready to play daddy to her kids with Jason Sudeikis.” The tumultuous custody fight probably didn’t help either as “the age difference was starting to show its ugly fangs” between the 28-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old director.

And perhaps Pugh shouldn’t have been dragged into the breakup conversation at all. She’s booked and busy as her career soars and every fashion designer is clamoring to dress her. The Don’t Worry Darling film set was a dramatic moment in time for everyone involved, and they all look ready to put that soap opera behind them.

Leave a Comment

