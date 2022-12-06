Prince Harry Isn’t Just Speaking for Meghan Markle When He Talks About ‘the Pain and Suffering’ in the Royal Family

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries just days away, it’s important to note that the couple isn’t just discussing their experience in the royal family. Critics are going to be upset that the Sussexes are speaking out, but Meghan wasn’t the first woman to have a less-than-ideal experience at the palace.

In the second trailer released on Monday, Harry shared, “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. This feeding frenzy.” While he’s speaking these ominous words, the viewers sees footage of his late mother, Princess Diana and the tabloid coverage that hounded her the moment she stepped into the spotlight. And if we really want to go there — Kate Middleton and Sarah Ferguson have also had moments of being treated miserably as well. The Sussexes are taking the heat to expose what’s been going on for a very long time.

We’ve already seen the dynamic between Charles and Diana when she began upstaging her husband — she was that popular. Even in 2022, there is reportedly a directive from the palace not to report on Kate’s fashions because it is upstaging King Charles III’s reign. With Meghan, she came in like “a royal rock star” and also upset the family balance — and it made her an easy target for racial discrimination.

While Harry & Meghan will focus on the Sussexes’ story, it’s best to remember that the palace has not been a kind place for women. It’s been rooted in the patriarchy, which brought about institutional misogyny and racism. So, it’s understandable that Harry was concerned that “history would repeat itself” with his wife — and that’s why they took drastic steps to break the cycle. Not every royal fan will agree with what they’ve done, but remember, it’s not just Meghan they are talking about here.

