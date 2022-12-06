All Eyes Were on Catherine Zeta-Jones in This Mesmerizing Purple Sequin Catsuit With a Head-Turning Neckline

Catherine Zeta-Jones has always had an amazing fashion sense, but she’s been bringing out her sartorial A-game the past year with every red carpet event. And her most recent appearance may be one of our absolute favorites yet!

On Dec 5, the Wednesday star arrived in style at the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series National Treasure: Edge Of History. Held at the El Capitan Theatre, stars from all over came to wow and amaze — and truly, no one could take their eyes off of Zeta-Jones and her plunging catsuit.

See the photos below:

As you can see, Zeta-Jones looks absolutely breathtaking in this sensational purple Elie Saab catsuit that has a gorgeous neckline and sheer tiers going throughout. In the show-stopping look styled by Kelly Johnson, the Oscar-winning actress also rocked Sarah Flint heels, along with delicate jewelry from Nicole Rose Kopelman and YEPREM.

As for her makeup, artist Brett Freedman had the Chicago star’s eye sparkling eye makeup match her dress, with shimmering shades, dark eyeliner, and sky-high lashes. Along with that, she has a mauve blush and brown-purple glossy, lined lips. And for her hair, hairstylist Maranda Widlund gave Zeta-Jones those swoon-worthy, big old Hollywood-inspired curls.

Along with being the pinnacle of eye-catching fashion, she’s become an inspiration for aging gracefully, and not caring what people think. Related story Lila Moss Channels Mom Kate Moss’s Daring Style in This Risqué Black Gown for the British Fashion Awards

“Something about getting older was that I don’t take a lot of sh*t from people,” she recently said to InStyle. “Not that I’m snappy, or that I’m looking for shi*t from people. I just don’t take it, and I don’t take it in a very gracious way. And it’s only something that comes from experience and it’s only something that comes from being 53.”

