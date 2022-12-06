Kate Middleton Is Stepping into the Spotlight to Honor Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy This Holiday Season

It will be a royal family affair this holiday season as Kate Middleton steps into the solo spotlight to host Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15. This is the second year for the concert, but King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be in attendance because the event will be dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year’s concert honored first responders and healthcare workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic. It’s only fitting that this year’s concert honors the late Queen and the values she “demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others,” noted the Buckingham Palace statement. Kate hopes to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring” through music during the holiday season.

The Princess of Wales made a big splash last year, not only for her stunning red Catherine Walker coat dress but also for her piano duet with Scottish singer Tom Walker. Let’s hope this year brings about another musical surprise from the talented royal — with Spice Girl Mel C. making an appearance, could a Kate-Sporty Spice number be in the works? We are going to add that to our Christmas list for Santa because that pop-culture moment would make it a December to remember.

Prince William will be speaking during the 2022 holiday special and Catherine Zeta-Jones will narrate the Christmas Eve broadcast. So, it’s going to be a memorable and poignant event for the entire royal family as they honor the 70-year legacy Queen Elizabeth II left behind.

