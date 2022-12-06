Lila Moss Channels Mom Kate Moss’s Daring Style in This Risqué Black Gown for the British Fashion Awards

Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss is making her way in the fashion industry, from showstopping runway events to edgy ensembles. Along with that, her daring gown at the British Fashion Awards 2022 solidifies that she’s not only a supermodel in the making, but her mom has definitely influenced her risqué style.

On Dec 5, A-listers from around the world arrived in style at the esteemed British Fashion Awards 2022 red carpet. Also known as the Fashion Awards since 2016, this year’s ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, to honor individuals and businesses who have made the biggest contributions to the fashion world.

Lila turned heads in one of the most daring gowns on the red carpet, and we couldn’t help but see some of her supermodel mama in her. See the photos below:

Lila took everyone’s breath away in a sheer black gown from Knwls, which had a long train at the end and long, flowing sleeves. Underneath the gown, she’s wearing a matching black thong, letting the dress accentuate her toned physique, and she wore her insulin pump.

For her makeup, she rocked a soft glam look of matching pink blush and contoured thin eyebrows. In an interview with The KIT, Lila talked about how her mom has influenced her makeup routine, saying, “She always just tells me to keep it natural, that less is more, not to cake it on too much.”

And as for her hair, she let her blonde locks down, truly and fully channeling her supermodel mom through and through.

Lila’s good friend and artistic director of Fendi womenswear Kim Jones told UK Vogue about Lila’s stand-out confidence, “She likes to dress up and knows what she likes to wear. But I love the way Lila is just Lila – she has a confidence about her.”

