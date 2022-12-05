Priyanka Chopra Is Living Her Best Life As She Rocks a Yellow Swimsuit Aboard a Yacht in Dubai

If you’ve ever thought about going to Dubai, Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy slideshow will surely make you want to book the next flight. On Dec 3, Chopra shared a series of jaw-dropping and gorgeous photos from her time in Dubai for the Red Sea International Film Festival, turning everyone’s heads with a rare swimsuit photo.

She posted the photos with the caption, “Weekend vibes 😍🤩,” along with tagging a variety of people and organizations, like “@jamesgboulter @mbemabou @spaphappy @danasupnick @sonal_vara @bulgarihotels.”

In the first dreamy photo, we see Chopra lying on the end of a yacht, showing off her gorgeous sunkissed body in a yellow one-piece swimsuit. We then see her wearing only a striped shirt as she shows off her bare face and long legs, drinking champagne on the same yacht, followed by some scenic snapshots and clips.

Throughout the photo series, we also get a sunset-clad selfie from the Quantico alum, a pic of her in a daring snakeskin ensemble, handling a hawk, and a snapshot of her friend Sonal Vara-Parmar on the yacht.

Chopra has been in Dubai the past few days to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival (and she arrived in a golden gown that hasn’t left our minds since we first laid eyes on it!)