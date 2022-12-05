Meghan Markle’s Archetypes Podcast Has a Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup While Questions Remain on the Show’s Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are experiencing seismic shifts in their professional world this week. First, their Archewell Foundation president is moving on in a pre-planned move. Now, the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes producer has reportedly stepped down.

Rebecca Sananès, who was the head of audio for the first season of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, may be launching “her own project,” according to a Page Six source. What’s adding a bit of mystery to this news is the rumor that the podcast may be one and done — meaning no second season. Sananès worked for Archewell Audio for over a year, after being hired in July 2021 to get Meghan’s long-awaited podcast underway.

A second insider said that the dynamic duo has already found a strong replacement in Serena Regan, who is “a media executive with wide experience of programming for a female audience.” That would fit in nicely with Meghan’s current slate of topics and likely expand her range in the area of women’s issues if they get a second season on Spotify or elsewhere.

Harry and Meghan are looking to play the long game in the public eye, and they may be rethinking their long-term production deals with Spotify and Netflix — which were contracts that were signed in the early days of their royal exit. An industry insider told Page Six, “I think they would be happy if their contracts with Netflix and Spotify went away, quite honestly. But the question is then, how else will they make money?” The Sussexes seem to be ahead of that thought as they plot out what the future will look like in the public eye.

