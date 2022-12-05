Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Making This Big Move With Their Archewell Foundation Ahead of the Netflix Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to start 2023 strong because plotting out what the next year will look like now. That means creating some major changes at the Archewell Foundation.

On Sunday, the Sussexes revealed in a statement to People that their nonprofit’s leader, Mandana Dayani, has parted ways with Archewell. Before anyone goes too crazy with rumors and speculation, the couple noted that this departure was “mutually planned” and they all “remain friends.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston trip is being overshadowed by Netflix dropping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries trailer. https://t.co/dpxQrH8y2v — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 1, 2022

Harry and Meghan praised Dayana’s contributions to their foundation, writing, “Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment, and leadership. Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully.”

Spare $23.12 on Amazon.com Buy now

They noted that this was the long-term vision for them to “take full lead of their company” and that “there will be no replacement for this position.” In addition, “Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles.” Dayani was the driving force as president while the couple focused on the birth of Lilibet, and taking care of their son, Archie. Now that they have a groove with personal and professional lives, it probably felt like the right time to make the transition.

Harry and Meghan are determined to prove that leaving the royal family was the right move for them. The more they take charge of their future, the more they can guide and steer what that narrative will look like. Of course, this will come under much scrutiny over the next few months as their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan premieres this week, and Harry’s memoir, Spare, adds an even greater spotlight to the beleaguered royal family.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.