Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Broke Royal Protocol By Snapping Intimate BTS Photos From the Palace

Ahead of Meghan Meghan and Prince Harry’s six-part Netflix docuseries hitting the streaming service on Dec 8, it seems like many hidden details are coming to light. From how Harry and Prince William feel about each other right now to the inner workings of “Megxit,” it’s all rising to the surface. However, Harry and Meghan’s BTS actions are being brought to light as well: including how they were able to get behind-the-scenes snapshots from inside the palace.

According to a royal insider who spoke with Daily Mail, it’s alleged that Harry and Meghan “took their own private photographer into Buckingham Palace without Queen’s permission,” which broke royal protocol.

In their newest trailer, we see a slew of never-before-seen snapshots of the lovebirds during their romance, including a few from inside Buckingham Palace. Royal protocol dictates that anyone who wants to take pictures inside needs explicit agreement from the reigning monarch, which was the now-late Queen Elizabeth II at the time.

It’s no secret that Harry and Meghan have broken royal protocol rules over the years, most recently holding hands at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. And whether or not you’re excited about this docuseries, you know so much more is about to be uncovered from everyone involved.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

