Fox News’ Decision to Sever Ties With Lara Trump Speaks Volumes About Donald Trump’s Declining Power

Donald Trump was dealt another blow to his 2024 presidential campaign and this setback offers more insight as to how his serious his candidacy is being viewed. Over the weekend, Fox News announced that Lara Trump would not be a contributor to their network.

A source told The Washington Post that her dismissal is solely because of her association with her father-in-law’s campaign. However, that rule usually applies only when the commentator is the person running for office — not someone associated with the campaign (she has no official role with Donald Trump’s run for president right now). The network kept their statement to the newspaper rather vague too. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the statement reads.

It seems Donald Trump's campaign isn't going as well as expected in its first two weeks. https://t.co/A9MVh9mCF5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 1, 2022

The pushback comes on the heels of the Republican Party’s disappointing red wave in the midterm elections and the network’s retreat from promoting Donald Trump 24/7. They seem to be looking ahead to other GOP contenders who might be a better fit for their conservative message. It’s almost like a relationship breakup — it’s not you, it’s me (but really, it’s you).

Lara may not completely disappear from the network — she can come on as an unpaid guest — but her paid days as a part of Fox News’ roster are officially over. She first came aboard the network as a pundit back in March 2021 and offered insight into the Trump message over the last 18 months, but that love affair with the former president has come to end.

Fox News didn’t even want to make Lara’s exit a headline, that’s likely why they announced it over the weekend. It’s almost as if her departure is as low-key as her father-in-law’s campaign announcement — the big Donald Trump fanfare feels officially over.

