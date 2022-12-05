Christina Ricci Channeled Her Inner Morticia Addams in This Gothic & Sheer Look for Bust Magazine

Christina Ricci is, and always will be, the Queen of gothic looks.

On Nov 30, Ricci shared a snapshot from her cover shoot with Bust Magazine, posting the showstopping photo with the caption, “Covering @bust_magazine” and tagging the behind-the-scenes crew who made it possible.

In the photo, we see the actress who played Wednesday Addams in the 1993 film Addams Family transform into an IRL Morticia Addams in this sheer, black lace Rodarte gown (which was styled by her go-to styling duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy!) We also see her looking like a gothic Queen with a dark eyeliner look and 1960s-mod-inspired hairstyle.

To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. The Yellowjackets star has channeled her inner Addams family member before (alongside her husband Mark Hampton for Nordstrom!), and every time she does it, she always takes everyone’s breath away.

As many Netflix viewers saw, Ricci is back in the Addams Family universe, playing a mysterious teacher in the hit series Wednesday. She told Collider that she’s so excited to be back in that universe, saying, “To…be asked to be a part of the new version of this thing that is a huge part of my identity and my history in my life. I mean, I know they didn’t do it out of the goodness of their hearts, but I was really touched by it, and I felt like it was very nice. And it’s such a fun world, and my character is outrageous and fun and different than anything I’ve done, and it was really great.”

