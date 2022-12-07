Exclusive Clip: This Reese Witherspoon-Produced Romantic Comedy is the Feel-Good Holiday Movie We Need Right Now

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to start compiling your must-watch movies list to cuddle up with under some blankets while sipping on hot chocolate. If you’re a fan of classic romantic comedies (of which there are so few these days!), here’s the first movie we think you should at to the list: Something from Tiffany’s.

In this new Reese Witherspoon-produced movie, which premieres Dec 9 on Amazon Prime Video, a Tiffany’s box switcheroo between two couples leads to major changes in their love lives.

“Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life,” reads the official synopsis of the movie. “Or several lives.”

“Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official,” the synopsis introduces. “When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s.”

Courtesy of Something from Tiffany’s / Amazon Prime Video

In a new clip, shared exclusively by SheKnows, we see the moment everything changes for the two couples: when Deutch and Mitchell’s characters open their boxes to find not exactly what they were looking for.

As Rachel opens her box, which holds an accidental engagement ring, she’s in disbelief. “Oh my god,” she says, with her mouth wide open. “I don’t know what to say,” she answers when Gary asks for her thoughts on the gift. Gary then approaches Rachel, sees the ring and is just as shocked. “Me neither,” he says.

Vanessa, on the other hand, opens her box thinking it’ll be a ring only to find diamond earrings. “Ethan they’re beautiful,” she says, “they’re so cute.” Ethan, noticeably confused, is speechless as his daughter Daisy (Leah Jeffries) jumps in to answer her question. “They’re so you,” she says, saving the day.

Though the clip is short, it’s enough for us to know there’s a lot of tension and drama to come.

“In this world, I think we need a little positivity, a little fun and what’s better than romantic Christmas time with beautiful people, laughing, having fun,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight Canada at the movie’s premiere. “Just a throwback to those movies we all love.”

Mitchell couldn’t agree more. “It’s a feel-good,” she told the outlet on the red carpet, “I think we could all use that right now. It’s such a fun, light watch.”

Get your hot cocoa and popcorn ready! It’s time to fall in love — and enjoy some mayhem, too.

