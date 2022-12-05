Denise Richards Finds Her Light in Stunning Sheer Black Lingerie Snapshots

Buckle up because Denise Richards posted fresh content on her Instagram page and it’s heating up the internet yet again! Her latest photoshoot, likely headed to her OnlyFans page, show a soft, feminine side to the 51-year-old actress.

Richards sported a sexy black lingerie set that included a bodysuit with sheer cutouts on her toned stomach and a flowing skirt that draped down her long longs. (See the photos HERE.) She wore her blonde locks in beachy waves and the makeup was kept clean and fresh as the sun glowed on her skin. The former reality star even wore jewelry from actress Bella Thorne’s jewelry collection, Thorne Dynasty.

Denise Richards knows how to celebrate the holly, jolly season. https://t.co/EqiaKyylYN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 2, 2022

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills keep commenting on Richards’ account that she needs to return to the show, but with her career busier than ever — does she even need to come back? “Hopefully since Rhinna was fired you’ll return to BHHW,” wrote one account. (There is no casting information on the next season, only rumors.) Another user added, “We miss you on RHOBH.” Richards sometimes teases a return, telling Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show that she would “never say never” about coming back. “I would be fine working with Lisa and filming with her,” she explained. “I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her. “However, it feels like OnlyFans has given her newfound freedom on the direction of her career.

It remains to be seen if Bravo is back in her future, but for now, it’s all about taking control of her image. And it looks like she’s loving every minute of it.

