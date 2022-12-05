Prince William & Kate Middleton Look So In Love in This Never-Before-Seen Snapshot From Their Wedding Day

In every photo we find of Prince William and Kate Middleton, whether it be a candid snapshot a fan took or a resurfaced photo, these two always look so in love. And this new, never-before-seen photo from their wedding day only proves that fact further!

On Dec 4, a royal fan account on Instagram with the name @royalinstablog uploaded a never-before-seen photo from William and Kate’s wedding day. They posted the photo with the caption, “New🚨 Never seen before image of The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day. They shared this image in their 2011 Christmas card.” Check out the sweet photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Kate in her legendary wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen (a brand Kate wears many times to public events!) We also see her wearing the Cartier Halo tiara as she smiles from ear to ear, holding hands with a smiling William in his official attire.

As the caption said, this is from their 2011 Christmas card, and the exact card is going for around $3,000 on eBay, according to Daily Mail.

After more than a decade as a wedded couple (and over two decades together), these two still look so in love with one another — just like they did on their wedding day!

Kate and William met in 2001 at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They continued an on-again, off-again relationship until getting engaged in Nov 2010 during their trip to Africa. They married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, later welcoming three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well-documented over the course of their marriage. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $17.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

