Paulina Porizkova Posts a Powerful Make-Up Free Selfie to Remind Fans That ‘Aging Is Not a Disease’

One of the best things about Paulina Porizkova’s Instagram account is how real she keeps it. From the hot topics to the unfiltered photos, her fans are getting a true glimpse of a 57-year-old — and oh yeah, she just happens to be a supermodel.

The fashion icon posted a makeup-free selfie of herself staring directly into the camera. Her hair looked mussed up from the night before and she might have snapped the picture right after she woke up, but her strength shined through — it’s a stunning photo. She explained the message she was trying to get across by posting this image.

Calling herself “content” and “tired,” she revealed she had “nothing to hide” with such a revealing filter-free photo. “Even though now, when my face and body reflects the full experience and character of my life, I’m told I should be ashamed of it,” she wrote in the caption. Then Porizkova hits her followers over the head with a powerful reminder. “Aging is not a disease,” she noted. “It should be celebrated for what it is. Growth and change.”

She’s right— aging is a privilege and not everyone gets to do it. There is wisdom in her years and she’s embracing it even though society often tells women that the heyday of their life is over. Porizkova isn’t going to stop talking about aging because she’s out here thriving at 57 and she’s not going to stop living because of outdated societal norms. She’s taking ageism head-on and dismantling it one Instagram photo at a time.

