Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live Co-Star Chloe Fineman Reveals the Key Secret to His Dating Success

Pete Davidson has developed quite a reputation for dating some of the hottest women in Hollywood. Some people might be asking how the comedian gets such A-list dates, but his former Saturday Night Live co-star Chloe Fineman knows the secret to his success.

She explained to Page Six that he’s “deeply charming” and despite some of his critics who don’t think his looks match the smokin’ hot women he dates, Fineman knows why everyone is drawn to him. She’s had several “friends who have dated” the funnyman and they all “report back nice things.” A woman just wants a man to treat her right, which really should be a given when it comes to dating.

So, Fineman doesn’t even question why Davidson has dated everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kate Beckinsale. “I remember my first year [on Saturday Night Live], going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it,'” she shared. He’s not only funny, but he turns on the personality while making his dates feel like a queen — take notes, gentlemen, take notes.

Davidson is currently romancing Emily Ratajkowski and while it isn’t super serious right now, he seems to be winning points from the actress for being “super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound.” A source told Entertainment Tonight, “It is casual between them, but she likes that they’re comfortable with each other, and have a good time together.” For now, that’s working for the duo, but nobody should be downplaying Davidson’s dating strategy since it’s more successful than any app could ever offer.

