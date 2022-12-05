Hilary Duff Proves Blue Is Her Color in New Women’s Health Cover Shoot Showing Off Her Strong & Toned Physique

Hilary Duff has been in Hollywood’s stinging spotlight for years, but she’s not letting it phase her. As the cover star of Women’s Health Australia‘s January issue, the How I Met Your Father star talked about how comfortable and proud she is of her body and we’re totally here for it!

“Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'” Duff said, acknowledging the pressure she faced as an actress growing up the business. “It was horrifying.”

Even though the pressure was real when she was growing up, she’s since grown to love and be proud of her body. “[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body,” she explained. “Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

Looking at the pictures from this shoot, it’s clear to see how comfortable Duff is in her own skin. In the cover picture, Duff is showing off her toned physique and many tattoos in a sexy blue one-piece with white detailing.

In other shots, which continued to prove that blue is definitely Duff’s color, she’s seen rocking a two-piece blue bikini against a matching blue background. The mom of three let her natural beauty shine through with natural glowy makeup and slicked back hair. Check out the photos HERE!

