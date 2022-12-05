Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk the ‘Dirty Game’ They Lived Through As Royals in Raw New Docuseries Trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not afraid to tell their side of the story – even if it means ruffling some feathers. In another glimpse of their highly-anticipated docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, the new trailer shows the couple talking specifics of their royal life including leaked stories, family hierarchy, and Harry’s fear of “history to repeat itself.”

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry said in the beginning of the video with a somber shot of the parents of two in a car.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry said in another moment, as a video showed the entire British royal family at 2019’s Trooping of the Color. Harry then added, “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” said Jenny Afia, the Sussexes’ lawyer, per Daily Mail. “It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy added, echoing Afia’s sentiments. “It’s a dirty game,” Harry said.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

In the next moment, which showed videos of the late Princess Diana surrounded by a crowd, Harry continued, “The pain and suffering women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.” Markle, who underwent her fair share of paparazzi harassment, added, “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

“I was terrified,” Harry said, referring to his mom, “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” Related story Olivia Wilde Broke Her Instagram Hiatus With Glowing Bikini Photo Following Harry Styles Split

“No one knows the full truth,” Harry said in the last moment of the video. “We know the full truth.”

Promising a docuseries full of bombshells, Netflix also took the trailer’s release to announce its premiere date. Per their posts on social media, the docuseries will be released in two parts: Volume I on Dec 8 and Volume II on Dec 15. We can’t wait to tune in!

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

