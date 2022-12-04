Shay Mitchell Turned Heads as She Rocks Her Most Plunging & Sparkling Gold Ensemble Yet for Her GNO

Once again, Shay Mitchell turned every single head with only a few snapshots and videos on her Instagram story. On Dec 3, the Pretty Little Liars star gave her fans a close look into her girls night out with her friend Cait Bailey, and the two had the time of their life going to fancy restaurants like Contessa in Miami and clubbing.

She posted a bunch of photos to her Instagram story, not only showing how good of a time she was having, but how drop-dead gorgeous she looked as well!

See the photos below:

Shay Mitchell’s IG story.

In the videos and photos, we see Mitchell rocking a dazzling, golden bronze top with the most plunging neckline we’ve ever seen from the TV star. The top only accentuated her killer curves, and the color brought out her golden skin tone! For the showstopping look, she paired it with brushed-out curls on her long black hair and did a bronze, contoured makeup look that showed off her snatched features.

Mitchell really knows how to turn heads, whether it be in her own bedroom, on the red carpet, or during a trip out with her girlfriends. And we really love seeing the mom of two show off her killer confidence (and amazing fashion sense) whenever she can!

In a previous interview with People, the You star talked about her key to confidence in every setting. "I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you're born with," she said.

She added, “I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do. We always look at somebody else and we’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.’ I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with.”