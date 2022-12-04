Carmen Electra Rocks a Hypnotic Pink Lingerie Set for Her Newest Holiday Ad 

Baby, it may be cold outside, and summer is but a distant memory, but that’s not stopping Carmen Electra from majorly turning up the heat in this super-sexy, showstopping campaign.

On Dec 3, the Baywatch alum shared a steamy snapshot from her latest, holiday-themed campaign with Alexander Wang, a designer she’s worked with multiple times recently. She posted the photo with the caption, “santa baby 🎅🏼 slip some Alexander Wang under the tree, for me 🎁 new bodywear drop: PINK RIB. shop the new colorway, available in all styles. view the full collection online and in-store at alexander wang.” She then tagged everyone from the photographer to her nail tech.

In the photo, we see Electra looking like a sunkissed goddess in a matching baby pink lingerie set, while she alluringly poses atop a wrapped motorcycle. She’s showing off her toned body and long legs, rocking her iconic blonde locks in a messy bun and her contoured makeup look.

Truly, she looks incredible in this ad. Whether it be for a lingerie ad or another steamy OnlyFans photoshoot, the Scary Movie star always knows how to turn up the heat!

However, Electra has faced quite a bit of criticism for working with Wang, who was accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct back in 2021, per BBC. Despite his denying these allegations, many have steered clear of the designer. Related story Helena Christensen Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Daring & Dark Lace Lingerie Sets

Back to Electra, it’s no secret that she’s always been a confident superstar, previously telling Joan Rivers per Muscle and Fitness, “One of the sexiest qualities you can have is to be confident in who you are.” She added that the key to self-confidence, in her experience, is “You have to accept yourself for who you are, flaws and all. Always be yourself.”

