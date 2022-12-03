Naomi Biden Channeled 1920s Flapper Fashion in These Rare Photos from Her Legendary Wedding Afterparty

Despite being the US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden keeps her life quite private, but she’s not letting fans miss out on her legendary wedding, one photo at a time!

On Dec 3, Naomi shared a series of dreamy black and white photos from her wedding afterparty with the ever-so cool, simple caption, “— after the party —.” And we’re really obsessed with her after-party dress!

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see a blissful Naomi dancing the night away in a 1920s-inspired, white fringed flapper dress, which is actually a custom hand-beaded Celestia dress with duchess satin bows from the luxury brand markarian. She paired the look with matching Larroudé Gloria’s shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

In the photos taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin, we also see guests, singers, along with Naomi and her new husband dancing, laughing, and hugging one another. We then end the post with a snapshot of Naomi looking positively radiant in her custom gown and shoes in the foyer of the White House.

Along with her showstopping ensemble, she had a light, dewy makeup look with perfectly manicured brows from AZI SACKS and her hair in a slick-backed ponytail look by Xavier Velasquez. Related story Naomi Biden Continues to Wow Us With Gorgeous Rehearsal Dinner Looks – See Photos!

On Nov 19, 2022, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi married her long-time partner Peter Neal on the South Lawn, marking it as the first White House wedding to take place on that part of the sprawling estate. The lovebirds met back in June 2018, dating soon after being set up on a date by a mutual friend.

