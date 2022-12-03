Priyanka Chopra Looked Like a Golden Goddess in This Super-Rare Solo Red Carpet Appearance

We’ve seen some daring looks from Priyanka Chopra over the years, but this one may be one of the most jaw-dropping looks we’ve ever seen from the Baywatch star.

On Dec 2, Chopra attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, specifically turning heads on the Women in Cinema red carpet. If you need any proof that she looked as radiant as can be, then check out the photos below:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

She looked like the definition of a golden goddess in this vibrant, golden gown and cape from Nicolas Jebron, which was styled by CFDA-winning stylist Law Roach. She paired the look with dazzling, statement BVLGARI jewelry all over, only adding to the grandeur of her super-rare solo red carpet appearance.

For her makeup, she rocked nude lipstick, smokey brown eyeshadow, and perfectly contoured cheeks, thanks to makeup artist Vassy Longhi. And she rocked her iconic waves styled by Massimo Serini.

No matter the event, or whether she’s alone or with her husband Nick Jonas, she knows how to make sure all eyes are on her and her mystifying red carpet fashion. Both bold and sensational, it’s hard to pick a favorite look from the Quantico alum.

When asked by POPSUGAR to pick her favorite, she said while laughing, "That's a tough question; that's not fair! In 20 years, you want me to tell you my favorite one?"

However, she did divulge some of her all-time favorites, saying, “I’ve felt really amazing in a lot of outfits. I wore this Ritu Kumar sari once to the Marrakesh Film Festival. It was black, all waist, and super sexy. I loved that one. I loved my first Met Gala look as well. I felt like I could conquer the world in that outfit. I felt so badass. I wore this beautiful red Jason Wu dress to the Emmys as well. I was twirling all through the carpet, and I felt like a real-life dancing emoji. You know I felt good in that one.”

Ahead of her brand Anomaly hitting the shelves soon, Chopra told the Financial Express that she wants her legacy, from acting to fashion, to leave a mark. She said, “I always try to give something different to my audience and I am glad that they have loved me in all ways possible and that pushes me to do more for my audience and always try to give more than 100 percent.”

