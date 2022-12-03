Kim Kardashian’s New & Showstopping Hair Color Is Surely a Not-So-Subtle Sign of New Beginnings

Kim Kardashian is showing the world she’s ready for this new chapter of her life. And how is she showing off this new lease on life? In true Kardashian fashion, she’s showing it by transforming her hair!

On Dec 1, Kardashian arrived in Miami for the star-studded Art Basel event, and she came to turn heads once again. But she didn’t turn heads because of a daring outfit, because this time she wowed everyone with a daring new hair color that looked so gorgeous on her! See the photos below:

As you can see, Kardashian traded her platinum locks, and natural black do for a dirty blonde hairstyle that only accentuates her sunkissed skin, in our opinion. For the event, she ditched her usual Balenciaga look (for a good reason amid the drama) and rocked a Vex latex bandeau, baggy pants, and a Judith Leiber alien bag she helped design.

Now obviously, she looks gorgeous with this new hair color (and it honestly may be one of our favorites yet from the reality star mogul!) But we’re sure this brand-new do is a not-to-subtle sign that she’s ready for this next chapter of her life, especially after her divorce settlement with ex-husband Kanye West went through.

So this transformation may be a look into what’s to come, and we, for one, can’t wait. Blondes have more fun right?

In a recent interview she did with Live with Kelly and Ryan, per People, soon after she reintroduced her platinum hair at the 2022 Met Gala, the Kardashians star talked about how she’s keeping the blonde style for a while. While most fans probably thought she meant the platinum, she’s clearly into this new look. In that interview, she said, “Yes, the blonde hair. The roots are definitely growing out. I’m going to dye it soon. I’m going to stay blonde for a minute.” She also revealed it took her eight hours to touch up her platinum roots, so here’s hoping this new look is a little less high-maintenance! Related story Kim Kardashian’s Kids Have the Weirdest Morning Routine During the Holidays — But We’re Actually So Jealous

