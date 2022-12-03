Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Helena Christensen Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Daring & Dark Lace Lingerie Sets

Delilah Gray
Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Helena Christensen just turned up the heat yet again with these showstopping, alluring photos that has left fans begging for more! On Dec 1, Christensen shared a series of jaw-dropping photos that truly enchanted fans. She uploaded the sexy photos with the caption, “A rose a rose is a… 🥀 But lingerie is a better gift 😜 @cocodemeruk.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see the supermodel showing off her sunkissed skin and insanely gorgeous toned physique as she wows in a sheer, black lace two-piece lingerie set of a brassiere and matching thong. Along with the set, she wore her hair down, rocking dark makeup or black eyeliner and red lipstick, which only added to the alluring theme of the snapshot.

In the next photo, we see Christensen looking like a radiant goddess in a black lace one-piece lingerie set that accentuates her natural curves and glowing skin.

Now, it’s no secret that Christensen is a huge body positivity advocate, known for embracing every curve. “Curves should be shown off when you feel like it,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. But she’s also known for being a confident superstar, and recently, she gave fans a clue into her showstopping mindset.

In a recent interview with Vogue UK, she talked about how rocking red lipstick is the perfect ingredient for a confidence boost. “I am definitely a fan of red lips – that I cannot run away from! I think it’s so beautiful. I love that you can have a completely natural, naked face and then have vibrant, red lips,” she said. “There’s something so crazy and amazing about that. It’s the easiest thing to apply without applying anything else, and it makes a huge difference.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos fo supermodel Helena Christensen:
Helena Christensen

