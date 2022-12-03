Fans Are Left Confused After Britney Spears’ Shocking Tribute Showing She May Have Reconciled With This Estranged Family Member

It seems as though Britney Spears is ready to bury the hatchet with one family member, one that no one expected (or is believing right now). If you’ve been as glued to Spears’ Instagram as we have, then you’d see she may have made up with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears — and fans don’t know how to feel.

On Dec 2, Britney posted a series of photos that truly blindsided everyone. She uploaded the photos onto her Instagram with the caption, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!! 📸: jamielynnspears.”

In the first photo, we see Jamie Lynn holding an acoustic guitar in a silk floral shirt with denim shorts, along with a snapshot of Britney’s estranged sister posing on a kitchen chair.

Now it’s safe to say that everyone has many questions about this shocking post, with many wondering if Britney’s account has been hacked again. Many fans commented under the post questions like “Who hacked into ur account this time?”

However, just as many assume that this post is very real, but very out of line for the singer who has worked so hard to keep her estranged family at a distance. Quite a few fans posted questions like “I must have missed a chapter, my bad” and “Wait I need to read this again.”

For those that don’t know, Britney has been estranged from her younger sister Jamie Lynn, ongoing a vicious feud over the past year since Britney was released from her conservatorship. It was reported that Jamie Lynn was named as the trustee in Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in 2020, making her a part of her family’s controversial conservatorship. While Britney has called her out since then, Jami Lynn has said she fully supports her older sister moving on with her life. Related story Britney Spears Wows Fans With a Totally Nude Photo & NSFW Caption

Only time will tell if this is legitimately the two burying the hatchet, or yet another hacker having a field day with Britney fans.

