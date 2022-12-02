Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
JFK Jr.’s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

Kristyn Burtt
Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, Tatiana Schlossberg and Jack Schlossberg wait to greet Prince William, Prince of Wales during his visit to John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Plus Icon
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, and Tatiana Schlossberg Karwai Tang/Getty Images.

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair).

Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Samir Hussein/WireImage.

The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” program to land a man on the moon before the end of the 1960s decade that inspired William’s Earthshot Prize Awards. Caroline praised the royal’s initiative in a press statement, “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today – repairing the planet.”

It’s also fitting that the Kennedy family is often viewed as American royalty, so the two powerhouse families are teaming up together. It’s also a good way for Jack to test the waters for a future political career — something his late uncle never lived to fulfill — and carry on the Kennedy legacy for another generation.

Before you go, click here to see photos of JFK and Jackie O.’s grown-up grandkids.

John Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy, Tatiana Schlossberg

