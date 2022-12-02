Naomi Biden Shares Rare & Candid Photos From Her Romantic Honeymoon With Peter Neal in Seychelles Islands

Now that Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are officially married, it’s time for an epic honeymoon. President Joe Biden’s oldest granddaughter decided to share some intimate vacation photos with her Instagram followers — and this tropical getaway on the islands of Seychelles looks magical! (Fun fact: It’s where Prince William and Kate Middleton went on their honeymoon too!)

Naomi posted a carousel of snapshots that show how relaxing and romantic their honeymoon has been so far. It looks like they have a luxurious bungalow overlooking the Indian Ocean, complete with an infinity pool. The lawyer posed on her deck overlooking the crystal blue waters in her bathing suit as the sun shined down. Another photo showed Neal taking a swim at the end of the day, and the newlyweds even enjoyed a day of scuba diving.

The couple deserves a bit of rest after the high-profile wedding on the White House’s South Lawn on Nov. 19 . Naomi channeled Grace Kelly with her wedding dress and her hubby looked handsome in his midnight-blue tuxedo. Grandmother Dr. Jill Biden helped with many of the wedding preparations and bragged to Vogue about Naomi’s concept for her fall nuptials. “Naomi has a strong sense of herself and had a vision for her wedding,” she said. “It was fun to see her finding so much joy in all the details.”

The newly married duo slipped away after their wedding for their remote destination and missed the Biden family’s annual Thanksgiving trip to Nantucket. We are sure they will all be back together for the Christmas holiday — and hopefully, Naomi will sneak a snapshot or two for all of us to see.

