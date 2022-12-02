Cher Sounds Giddy & Beyond Smitten While Opening Up About Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend For First Time

Cher is in L-O-V-E and she’s happily sharing it with the world. The 76-year-old Hollywood icon is absolutely gushing about her relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards who is 40 years younger than her.

She gets that the world probably thinks their pairing is “kind of ridiculous,” but she promised Kelly Clarkson on her daytime show that they “get along great.” The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer then sang the music executive’s praises, adding, “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve. But he’s very kind, he’s very smart. He’s very talented and he’s really funny so, and I think he’s quite handsome.”

There’s also a reason she prefers to date younger men and that’s because men who were “hovering” around her age tend to be intimidated by her. “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would’ve never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she told Clarkson. “Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, OK?”

The couple met at Paris Fashion Week in September where he “came after” her, according to her November Twitter thread about him. Cher is thriving in this relationship, and we all know that men have been allowed by society to date younger women all of the time. It’s time we knock down that ageist idea for good. So, if Cher is happy, we are happy for her.

