Sharon Stone Knows Exactly How to Take Risks & Command a Red Carpet With Head-Turning Hot Pink Suit

Sharon Stone knows how to make a fashion-forward entrance and her latest red carpet appearance proves that fact yet again. On Friday Dec. 2, the Casino star wore a dramatic head-turning suit while walking the carpet at The Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

At the event, Stone rocked a hot pink suit decked out with feathers and diamonds all around. The actress paired the unique suit with a black turtleneck underneath and towering black platforms.

As for her glam, she kept her skin natural and glowy with blush-toned lips and black eyeliner. Her signature blonde bob was styled to keep its natural movement, making for the perfect addition to her whimsical look.

Sharon Stone during the in Conversation with Sharon Stone at the Red Sea International Film Festival. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival) Getty Images for The Red Sea Int

At the event, which consisted of a lengthy talk with Stone about her career and her work as an advocate for women’s rights, Stone discussed how playing the sultry lead in 1992’s Basic Instinct affected her career, Variety reported.

“There was this backlash that I must be like my character, I must be vulgar, I must be killing people and showing my vagina in the supermarket,” Stone recalled. “So it became personally traumatic in my life. I lost custody of my baby because the judge decided that I was making sex movies. [Fame] destroyed my personal life, it destroyed my personal rights, it destroyed the way people thought about me as a human being.”

She continued discussing the traumatic time, noting that when she was nominated for a Golden Globe “they called my name and the people in the room laughed at me.” She added, “It wasn’t until 20 years later that the people in the room applauded the work that I had done for women’s rights.” Related story Julianne Moore's White Plunging Gown Was Designed to Turn Every Head at the 2022 Gotham Awards

Stone, who had at least seven credits to her name this year, didn’t let the world’s judgment stop her. Though we can’t imagine how tough it must’ve been, we’re glad she’s still acting, advocating, and strutting down the carpet in stunning looks.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

