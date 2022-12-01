Denise Richards Wore Her Most Daring & Figure-Hugging Emerald Green Gown to Spread Holiday Cheer

Denise Richards is in a festive mood and she’s giving a tease of her latest photoshoot that will surely melt any snow this holiday season. She’s taking her formalwear to the next level with a stunning emerald-green gown that offers a daring neckline.

The 51-year-old actress showed off a series of snapshots at a sunny location with gorgeous stonework as a backdrop. The dress is a showstopper with a design that hugged her curves whiles offering a peek-a-boo corset along her ribs. Richards wore her hair in an updo that had gentle waves throughout and elegantly framed her face. She paired the chic ensemble with a pearl necklace and dramatic eye makeup that made her blue eyes pop. “Have a holly jolly Christmas! Xoxo, DR,” she wrote in the caption.

One of the best moves Richards made in 2022 was joining OnlyFans alongside her daughter, Sami Sheen, 18. What was originally a move of support for her oldest child’s choices, turned out to be a very lucrative financial move for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. She found a new way to connect with her audience and they are loving the fresh content she delivers each week.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” Richards told KTLA in July. While some critics will dismiss her career decision, it’s turned into a power move for Richards, who is now the CEO of her brand.

