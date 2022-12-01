The Royal PR War in the US Begins as Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Boston Trip Is ‘Rocked’ by Racism Scandal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton embark on their “Super Bowl” tour for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, Netflix decided that Thursday, Dec. 1 would be the perfect day to drop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer. It’s just one more pile on the goodwill tour that was supposed to be the Prince and Princess of Wales’ big U.S. return — instead, it’s become a PR war.

The racism scandal that “rocked” the palace on Wednesday overshadowed Kate and William’s arrival in Boston. Everything the Sussexes had told the public about institutional racism within the monarchy seemed to be coming true — they told us, but the royals didn’t listen. Now, that they are on U.S. soil, Kate and William are being bombarded with images of Meghan and Harry, who have yet another chapter to tell in their story.

If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show…@Netflix have released a first look at the Sussexes' docuseries: Harry & Meghan. Out December 8, six episodes will share "the other side" of their love story and the challenges they faced. pic.twitter.com/jCXN3W2F1J — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 1, 2022

Even journalist Amid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, tweeted about the calculated timing of Meghan and Harry’s trailer, writing, “If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, then here’s your Halftime Show.” It’s as clear as day: Kate and William are on Meghan and Harry’s turf right now. Even though royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams blamed the Sussexes, via the Daily Mail, for the video release because they “like control their narrative,” the truth is that they probably didn’t have any say in the matter. It’s Netflix who is taking full advantage of the news cycle — much to the detriment of Kate and William — and the headlines are only going to escalate in the coming days.

In truth, no one will probably win this PR war because the public is either Team Wales or Team Sussex already. It’s just going to fan the flames of a rift that runs so deep, it’s hard to imagine how the royal family will find a way to heal.

