Cindy Crawford Looks Absolutely Angelic in Mesh White Skirt That Shows Off Her Supermodel Legs

Cindy Crawford is ushering in the holiday season with an absolutely angelic look. She’s sporting an all-white ensemble that is breezy and relaxed — yet still shows off the supermodel that she is.

The 56-year-old fashion icon was shooting her latest ad for Yalea eyewear, but it’s her outfit that caught our eye. (See the photo HERE.) Crawford wore a white sleeveless mock turtleneck paired with a mesh skirt — it looks so chic and effortless. Peering out from her stylish skirt were her long legs that showed off her fit physique. She paired the outfit with a pair of black-rimmed eyeglasses and her hair was artfully mussed up as it cascaded down her shoulders.

Crawford adores working with the eyewear company because they describe themselves as “a brand that inspires and is inspired by the beauty and strength of women.” That’s exactly the idea that she has exuded in her years on the catwalk — she’s embracing every decade with grace and class. That’s why it is so important to her to take out the word “ageless” when describing her looks.

“I know all the ways that I’ve aged,” she said in an interview with Haute Living. “My face has gotten much thinner; my mouth isn’t as full. Being told I’m ageless isn’t right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture.” Crawford is thrilled to be working in her 50s, and that’s exactly how her incredible career she be framed — Crawford is an icon through every decade.

