The Revealing First Trailer For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Docuseries Hints at Strife With Prince William & Kate Middleton

After months of speculation about their upcoming docuseries, Netflix released the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-centered series, entitled Harry & Meghan. From the teaser, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new project will show the ups and downs of their recent years, from them dancing happily at their wedding reception to emotional, intimate interviews with the duo.

In the first look, which promises a never-before-seen raw side of their story, a variety of videos and pictures were shown. Photos include the two in Africa, Markle showing her baby bump and – most notably – a picture of the couple sitting behind Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla, and King Charles III. When that image flashes, we hear these words from Harry: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Could this be a hint to the royal feud? We absolutely think so.

The royal continued, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Markle echoed his sentiments, saying, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Though the trailer promises an inside look, it’s still hard to determine what the final cut of the series will reveal.

According to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the bombshells might not be as groundbreaking as we expect. "Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if they do or say anything that might be deemed insensitive towards Harry's family, then they risk being cut off completely," a source close to the couple shared with Nicholl. "There's a sense among the family that they are already on thin ice and they need to step cautiously."

The project, which premieres in December, is still very much under wraps so I guess we’ll have to tune in and see for ourselves what they’re willing to reveal!

