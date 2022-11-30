Kate Middleton & Prince William Show a United Front By Twinning in Navy Blue Suits Upon Boston Arrival

Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally arrived Stateside for the first time since 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Wales showed a united front upon their arrival at Boston Logan International Airport in coordinating navy blue suits.

The royal couple is in Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, which recognizes five people a year for their contributions to the environmentalism movement. The two rocked a monochromatic, professional look stepping off of the plane. Kate’s ensemble featured a form-fitting blazer with structured shoulder details, a simple but chic black turtleneck, and a navy leather belt with matching hued suede pumps.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport Getty Images.

She opted for a minimal amount of jewelry that was still impactful, sporting simple sapphire and diamond earrings along with her engagement ring, which once belonged to Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Logan International Airport Getty Images.

Prince William looked dapper as ever in a navy blue suit, crisp white shirt, and a bright, royal blue tie patterned with white polka dots. Their matching, modern looks seem to play into the couple’s ongoing goal to change public perception about the monarchy and truly bring the royal family into the 21st century.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport Getty Images.

The royal couple’s trip marks not only their first time in the States in eight years, but also their first trip abroad following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Once the royal couple landed, Prince William made a statement about his late grandmother.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston," he said in an official statement released on Twitter.



“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness. My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet,” he wrote.

“To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead,” the Duke of Wales concluded his statement to the people of Boston.

