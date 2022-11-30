Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Embraces Her Rising Supermodel Status in Stunning Red Lingerie Snapshot

Leni Klum looks up to her mom, Heidi Klum, in the modeling industry, but the 18-year-old college student is doing a great job making a name for herself. Her latest campaign for Intimissimi, which she starred in with her mother, is proving that she can hold her own, too.

She shared a gorgeous snapshot from her bathroom sink, feet in the basin while sitting on the edge of the counter. She wore a red lacy bra and an intricate thong from the brand’s Christmas collection — and did it in the most elegant way while brushing her teeth. She captioned the stunning photo in both English and German, writing, “night time routine in the new intimissimi christmas lingerie pieces available and OUT NOW online and in all intimissimi stores!”

Since Leni is in her late teens, the ads haven’t come without some understandable discourse. Modeling in lingerie comes with the territory in the fashion industry, but some fans have vocalized their discomfort with seeing her model in revealing clothing alongside her mom. However, she’s rolling with the punches because she feels good about the campaign.

“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,’ she revealed to Page Six. “I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on. I love shooting with her.” The Klum women love the work they are doing and are embracing the female form, despite what critics have to say.

