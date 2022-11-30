Prince William’s Godmother Steps Down as Racist Comments She Made Go Viral Online

The palace is getting called out for racism (again), but this time it seems that swift action was taken. Lady Susan Hussey, who is one of Prince William’s godmothers and a member of King Charles III’s staff, stepped down after her alleged conversation with Ngozi Fulani, who was at Buckingham Palace with the non-profit group Sistah Space, went viral.

“Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge,” Fulani tweeted on the Sistah Space account. “The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.” She detailed an uncomfortable back-and-forth interrogation by Hussey as to where she was from. Fulani is a Black woman who was born in the U.K., but Hussey reportedly asked, “Where do your people come from?”

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Buckingham Palace condemned the actions of the royal staff member in a statement on Wednesday, “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.” They also noted that they “have reached out to Ngozi Fulani” and that “the individual concerned” (aka Hussey) would “like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

The racist incident is a PR debacle the palace doesn’t want to deal with right now as Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Boston for their Earthshot Prize Awards trip. The Prince of Wales’ spokesperson has already told reporters, via ET, that “racism has no place in our society.” King Charles III is going to have to tackle this head-on during his reign because he’s already seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excuse themselves from royal duty over the racism they felt as senior members — and the Sussexes’ claims seem to prove that it’s an institutional issue.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.