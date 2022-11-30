Hugh Jackman’s Moving Post For His Wife’s 67th Birthday Proves They’re More in Love Than Ever

Longtime Hollywood power couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are as in love as ever and their most recent post proves it!

On Nov 30, the Les Misérables star celebrated his wife of 26 years on her 67th birthday with a cute selfie of the two on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife,” Jackman wrote in the caption. “This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you.”

The sweet caption continued, “You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. x I love you.” So touching!

Jackman and Furness, who share son Oscar, 22, and daughter Ava, 17, got married back in April 1996, People reports.

The couple, who have defied Hollywood relationship odds for decades, often celebrate each other on social media. In April, Jackman posted another heartwarming tribute to Furness this time celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary.

"Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife," Jackman wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, sharing a picture of Furness cuddled up at the beach. "Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!" Regardless of the occasion, these two really make us believe in love!

