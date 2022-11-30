Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped Another Hint That Her New Album Is All About Ben Affleck

There’s a reason Jennifer Lopez believes her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, is so special and she’s been hinting at it in all of her recent interviews. Her reconciliation and marriage (miraculous by Hollywood standards) to Ben Affleck means the world to her and she wants to share that love with her fans.

Without hesitation in the “73 Questions” segment with Vogue, Lopez revealed that her favorite song on her prior album, This Is Me…Then, is “Dear Ben.” This revelation should be the first clue that 20 years later, she’s circling back to her now-husband with new music because nobody, including them, expected Bennifer to have a second chapter. “The same way This Is Me…Then captured a moment in time, a very special moment in time, this album also did the same thing,” she said in the video.

From the sounds of it the new album is going to be a raw, but loving, look at how Lopez and Affleck took a second chance on their romance — and she’s not holding back. “I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability,” she admitted to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But I couldn’t stop myself and some parts of it scare me. And I think parts of it scare Ben too. He’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby.’”

That means fans should pour over the lyrics if they want to get an intimate look at the couple’s dynamic. The duo are much more subdued this time around and have managed the paparazzi much better, but we still think their love is just as smoldering hot as it was during her “Jenny From the Block” era.

