Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.

Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be OK with passing legislation that doesn’t protect their life together. Congress has been moving swiftly to enact legislation since it is believed that Obergefell v. Hodges, which gave federal rights to same-sex marriage, and Loving v. Virginia, which established rights for interracial marriage, were on the hit list by the Supreme Court after they struck down Roe v. Wade.

The Democrats are trying hard to reverse the damage done by the Roe v. Wade ruling. https://t.co/pec7RnT4CK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 12, 2022

Is McConnell’s allegiance to religious groups that strong that he was willing to sacrifice his own marital rights? It seems that way since many far-right Christian organizations push heavily against the LGBTQIA+ community. Twitter certainly took notice of the Minority Leader’s hypocrisy. “Must be some kinda pillow talk between Elaine Chao and Mitch McConnell,” one user noted. Another added, “If I were Elaine Chao, I’d take Mitch McConnell voting against our marriage as a sign.”

However, this act had bipartisan support, with 12 GOP senators crossing party lines in a 61-36 vote, to get it passed in the Senate. The bill is headed to the House of Representatives next, where it is expected to easily sail through before landing on President Joe Biden’s desk to sign it into law. McConnell will have a lot of explaining to do around the family dinner table this holiday season because Chao deserves to give him an earful.

