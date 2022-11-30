Rebel Wilson Launching a Clothing Line Without Plus Sizes Points to a Disappointing Post-Weight Loss Trend

At the beginning of November, Rebel Wilson did what many celebrities do: she launched her own clothing line. Wilson’s loungewear line, R&R Club, currently only features two pieces — a cozy matching white hoodie and sweatpants, retailing at $179 and $149, respectively.

What it currently doesn’t feature, however, are any sizes above an XL — and fans were quick to point out how disheartening it was to see a celebrity who underwent dramatic weight loss seemingly distance herself from the fat community that has supported her throughout her career.

“I’m just learning about Rebel Wilson’s new clothing brand, R&R Club, that launched at the beginning of November,” TikTok user Destiny Ann explained in her now-viral video. “I’m just confused. I don’t understand how someone who [was] plus sized for majority of her career and majority of her life … someone who knows how hard it is to be fat, to shop for clothing and actually find it in your size … I don’t understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL.”

Ann pointed out that companies will often lean on the excuse that it is “so expensive to have so many size ranges,” but “it’s Rebel Wilson, she got money.” It’s also worth noting that back in 2017, Wilson launched Rebel Wilson x Angels, a plus-size fashion line. She’s also previously worked with plus size fashion brand Torrid. So what exactly was the line of thinking behind Wilson’s latest fashion endeavor?

While we don’t know what Wilson’s thought process was in not including plus sizes in this initial, limited launch, many people upset with the lack of inclusive sizing have pointed out how some formerly fat people have a tendency to become particularly fat-phobic, trying to distance their current self from their former self, and suggested that the same may be true for Wilson, who lost 80 pounds after a “year of health” in 2020. Whether or not Wilson thought about the choice to exclude plus sizes in depth at all, the release of this line was a moment in which fat fans felt themselves to be ignored and forgotten by someone who had previously represented and catered to them, such as with her 2017 plus-size clothing line.

Wilson promptly addressed the backlash on her Instagram stories, explaining that the reason R&R Club, which she launched with her partner Ramona Agruma, only has sizes XS-XL is because they are “experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes.” The Bridesmaids star went on to explain to fans that they are “planning on doing more colours and sizes” and asked fans which shades and sizes fans would be interested in seeing next for the luxury loungewear line. Related story A Woman Told Off Her Family for Congratulating Her on Weight Loss & Reddit Cheered Her On

The stigma fat people face has been proven to be detrimental to their overall health. While it is good to hear that Wilson is planning to expand the line, it is easy to see how her plus-sized fan base feels alienated by the move not to be included in the first place.

