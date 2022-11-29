Carmen Electra Confidently Turns Up the Heat in This Black Lace Lingerie Set for Her Latest OnlyFans Shoot

It may be winter, but Carmen Electra is keeping it hot on her social media. On Nov 28, the Baywatch alum shared a jaw-dropping, head-turning snapshot of herself from one of her steamiest OnlyFans photoshoots yet.

She posted the photo to promote her now-concluded Cyber Monday deal on OnlyFans, saying, “it’s #CyberMonday 💋 and i’m having my biggest sale yet! ❣️ you know where to find me, #linkinbio 😉.”

In the snapshot, we see Electra looking like a sunkissed goddess as she bares nearly every single inch of herself to her devoted fans. We see her teasing fans that she’s going to take off her black, lacy thong, which is just as ajar as her black lace bra. She has her hair blowing in the wind as she poses in her iconic dark eyeshadow and mauve blush makeup look.

The Scary Movie star joined OnlyFans back in May 2022, quickly making her in the top .01 percent of earners on the subscription-based site (and convincing her Baywatch buddy Donna D’Errico to join with her!)

In a previous interview with OutKick, Electra talked about how much OnlyFans has actually improved her life, saying, “OnlyFans fits in perfectly because I am the creative director of my own shoots, on my own time. There’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved. And I love connecting with my fans.”

But it’s no secret that Electra has always been a confident superstar, previously telling Joan Rivers per Muscle and Fitness, “One of the sexiest qualities you can have is to be confident in who you are.” She added that the key to self-confidence, in her experience, is “You have to accept yourself for who you are, flaws and all. Always be yourself.” Related story Kim Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination As She Promotes These Sparkling Holiday SKIMS Lingerie Sets

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

