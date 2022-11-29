TikTok Fans Think Kylie Jenner’s Family Photos Are a PR Ploy to Divert Attention Amid Balenciaga Scandal

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Fans feel like they are catching on to the Kardashians’ savvy media strategies after years of watching them on reality TV. There are always jokes about momager Kris Jenner whipping up some crazy scheme to get the heat off their family — and this time, TikTok users believe that Kylie Jenner was used in their latest ploy.

A TikTok account under the name “psychadvice” posted a video with the text over some of the Kardashian family photos, “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.” Given the timing of Kylie’s snapshots of her son Wolf, nine months, and daughter Stormi, 4, it’s easy for fans to feel skeptical since the TV personalities have always given viewers a curated view of their lives. 

@psychadvice

Replying to @ivona_95 Kris was working overtime with the Kim & Tristian photo #balenciaga #kimkardashian #kyliejenner #krisjenner #thekardashians #tristianthompson #kanyewest #travisscott

♬ original sound – Sam Jorden

Well, Kylie is tired of the accusations and snapped back in the comments. “Uh, whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga?” she wrote. “This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.” The makeup mogul has every right to defend herself, but fans feel like the family is hoarding a stash of exclusive photos that only get released during major controversies — and the Balenciaga issue is a big one, especially since Kylie and big sis Kim Kardashian are closely associated with the brand. 

Kim has already spoken out about the questionable ads featuring young children posing with teddy bears wearing BDSM outfits. “I have been quiet the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kim wrote on Twitter. “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images.” With the Balenciaga scandal unlikely to die down soon, the Kardashians are likely going to feel the heat a little bit longer.

