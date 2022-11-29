Meghan Markle Just Revealed Once & For All If She’d Ever Join the Real Housewives

It seems like Meghan Markle can do it all: be an amazing mom, talented actor, engaging podcast host, author; we could go on! But there’s one thing fans really want her to try her hand at: being a Real Housewife.

On Meghan’s latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, she welcomed multiple people for the finale, like Emmy-winning filmmaker Judd Apatow, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and the king of the Real Housewives franchises himself, Andy Cohen. For the latest episode, she broke it up into sections, and when Cohen came on, he asked a question many Real Housewives fans have been wondering: “Is there a place for Meghan in the franchise?”

Sadly, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t planning on rejoining the reality TV circuit again anytime soon. (We’re still not over the fact that she was one of the suitcase girls in Deal or No Deal, and it’s been over 15 years!)

Cohen asked Meghan how she felt about what she thought of fans wanting her to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even though he himself has said that’s not going to happen.

“I’m like, she ain’t joining the Beverly Hills Housewives everybody, she’s Meghan Markle!” he said. Meghan started laughing, saying she had “never heard” of people wanting her to join the empire.

"You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?" she joked to Cohen, who said if it were to ever happen, they'd "build the show around" Meghan. But alas, it's not for her.

She shut down those rumors quickly by saying, “There will be no reality show, but I think it’s so fun.”

While it’s a fun thing to think about her and other housewives of Montecito causing drama, we think she’s already thriving in her current, multi-hyphenated career path.

